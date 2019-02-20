Mahesh Babu’s AMB booked for GST fraud

Rahul V Pisharody By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following initiation of action against multiplexes in Hyderabad for not complying with the revised GST rates and thereby not decreasing price of movie tickets, the Rangareddy GST Commissionerate has now detected a case of undue and illegal profiteering on AMB cinemas, a joint venture between Asian Group and Tollywood star Mahesh Babu.

The seven-screen ‘superplex’, operating from Sarath City Capital mall on the Gachibowli-Miyapur road, has come under the scanner for profiteering illegally to the tune of `35 lakh by not transferring the benefit of reduced GST rates onto the consumers, as mandated in a notification that came into effect on January 1, 2019.

The anti-evasion team of Rangareddy GST Commissionerate has examined the alleged case of undue profiteering and sources say, the details have been forwarded to the state screening committee for further action.

It may be recalled that action on similar grounds was taken against the Prasads multiplex recently, following which prices of tickets were brought down from `150 to `138. Similarly, multiplexes across the city had revised the ticket fares to handover the benefit of reduced GST rates to the consumers. However, movie tickets at AMB cinemas remained at a hiked price of `185 and `307.

According to officials, “The owners of AMB Cinemas have not brought down entry ticket price despite GST rate reduction from 28 per cent to 18 per cent on Rs 100 and above tickets and 18 per cent to 12 per cent on below Rs 100 ticket, with effect from January 1, 2019. Hence, the undue profit accrued to him by pocketing differential amount of unchanged ticket price and now brought down price of ticket, had to be paid back to the consumer welfare fund, forthwith.” Under Section 171 of CGST Act, the reduced benefit on tax should be passed on to the consumers. “Else penal action will be initiated,” said an official.

However, a senior executive of AMB Cinemas, on condition of anonymity, denied all charges. He said their multiplex was the biggest superplex in the country and that nothing was charged from canteen too. He claimed that ticket prices were reduced from Rs 200 to Rs 185 due to revised GST rates.

“Yes, the assessee has reduced the rates but not on the date of notification reducing GST rates. That is why the element of profit will arise,” said GST sources.

Service tax evasion case against the actor

Actor Mahesh Babu was in news earlier in December 2018 in a case of service tax evasion dating back to 2007-08, following which the officials had frozen his two bank accounts and recovered a sum of `73.5 lakh towards tax, interest and penalty. The AMB cinemas, a joint venture between Asian Group and Tollywood star Mahesh Babu.