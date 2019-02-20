‘Provide legal docs to POCSO victims for free’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a progressive judgment that can go a long way in helping POCSO victims, the Delhi High Court ruled that victims need not pay to procure documents like the complaint copy, FIR, charge sheet, Panchnama and medical report to the court.

The judgment stated this was facilitated as per Section 25(2) of POCSO Act and the magistrate and trial courts must not collect the same from victims.In this specific case, the victim had to shell out over `340 to get a copy of her charge sheet which she is mandated to get free of cost.

Activists working with child victims note that the move is in a progressive direction and must be followed across the country, including Telangana. At present only Bharosa courts offer these documents under Section 207 of CRPC to the victims free of cost. Bharosa court is present only in Hyderabad where the Additional Magistrate of Sessions Court presides over judgments.

“As per POCSO Act, victims must be given a compensation of `1 lakh as financial support. Charging for legal expenses and relevant documents is unfair. All courts must adopt the policy,” Achyuta Rao, of NGO Balala Hakkula Sangham, said.