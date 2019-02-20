Home Cities Hyderabad

Junior College students protest over poor mess food

Breakfast which is scheduled for 7 am, reaches students only at 10 am; lunch, which should be given at 1 pm, arrives at 3 pm and dinner is served at midnight, they claimed.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Angry with the management for not giving them nutritious and fresh food, students of Narayana Junior College Hayathnagar staged a massive protest in front of the hostel on Tuesday. They sat with empty plates and raised slogans against the management. Later some students ransacked the hostel and damaged furniture.

Students called off the protest only after police were called in and the management promised to look into the quality of food. Students alleged that not only do they get stale food, but the management did not even serve it on time.

“When anyone complains about the food, the mess in-charge targets them. We have also given representation to the principal regarding the food but nothing came of it. We were left with no option but to protest,” said a student.

“We have paid `1 lakh as fee and yet they do not give us proper food to eat. Milk is watery and we have seen the curd served to us being eaten by cats at the mess. The principal has never addressed these issues. How can we study when we don’t even get good food to eat?” said another student.

