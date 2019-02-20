Visa tampering helped dropout travel abroad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Inquiries into the passport tampering racket run by Mohd Abdul Raheemuddin revealed that some of the gang’s clients have, in fact, succeeded in obtaining visa to foreign countries.

One of them, is a youth from Miyapur in Hyderabad, who was a school dropout and wanted to work abroad. Using the visa obtained with the help of the tampered passport, he travelled to the USA and Turkey. However, he was later deported from these countries.

Interestingly, the youngster’s visa interview ahead of his trip to Canada had just gotten over when the police busted the racket. The teenager, who came from a poor family, wanted to travel abroad to support his family. When he realised that his educational qualifications would not permit to travel, he approached Raheemuddin. After issuing his fake passport, Raheemuddin helped him in preparing fake documents like bank statements, experience letters, and travel documents.