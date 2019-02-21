Home Cities Hyderabad

City records highest surge in office rents in Q4: Study

The rentals in Hyderabad’s Peripheral Business District (PBD), comprising areas like Pocharam, Uppal and Shamshabad, cater to occupiers looking for new Grade A facilities and IT parks.

Published: 21st February 2019 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Illustration: Amit bandre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a 7 per cent increase, Hyderabad recorded the highest rise in office rent in the last quarter of 2018, followed by Bengaluru with a 5 per cent increase, says a study by property consultant Colliers on Wednesday.The report, ‘Office Rental Insight- Q4’ found that property in Banjara Hills, termed as Central Business District (CBD) in the report, saw a 15.8 per cent increase with a rate of `50 per sq ft each month.

The micromarket in Madhapur including Hi-Tec City, Gachibowli, Nanakramguda, Manikonda, Raidurg and Kondapur, collectively termed as Secondary Business District (SBD) in the report, saw a 8.3 per cent increase in their office rents. 

“In Q4, the overall rental values increased by 2.5 per cent year-on-year across major cities against a backdrop of buoyant leasing and decline in new supply,” said Ritesh Sachdev, Senior Executive Director (Occupier Services), Colliers International India.

The rentals in Hyderabad’s Peripheral Business District (PBD), comprising areas like Pocharam, Uppal and Shamshabad, cater to occupiers looking for new Grade A facilities and IT parks. Low supply and high demand in this micromarket resulted in an annual rental increase of 9.1 per cent in Q4 2018, Colliers has said. However, the office property market around Begumpet and Somajiguda (clubbed as “Off CBD”) did not see any change in their rents. 

The five biggest office space transactions to have concluded in the final quarter of the year 2018 include Qualcomm, that has taken a 4 lakh sq ft space in RMZ Skyview, Raidurg on lease. Other lease deals that were concluded include that of Intel, Google, Microsoft and Xilinx. Meanwhile, the consultant found that key locations, apart from Hyderabad, including Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata made it to the list of top 10 micromarkets, which witnessed maximum rental increase in the range of 7.1-16.3 per cent between October-December 2018.“India witnessed a gross leasing activity amounting to 50 million sq ft in 2018 across its major seven cities, highest in past eight years driven by a buoyant leasing in Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR,” says the report.

