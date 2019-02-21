For business and customers alike

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: We have entered the era of Customer Centricity. There are millions of brick and mortar businesses across the globe that don’t have access to or the idea of understanding their customers. They lack the technology, experience and budget to retain or engage their customers.

With Hyderabad-based Froogal founded by Jeevan Chowdary, any business owner can adopt and leverage technology easily at an affordable cost that automates most of their marketing needs to engage with customers while building more revenue. Froogal also helps businesses adopt what they call an Omnichannel Methodology that gives access to more revenue channels and making sure that it is customer-friendly.

Their services include digital loyalty programmes, customer feedback and analytics, engagement marketing and web, mobile and social media presence. On the other hand Froogal also has something to offer to customers. Those signed up with Froogal have the opportunity to avail the Digital Loyalty Wallet, win rewards and freebies, go cashless and get cashbacks for all their online shopping.