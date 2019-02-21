GMR welcomes Safran’s manufacturing plant plans

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and French Aerospace company Safran’s CEO Phillippe Petitcolin announced the setting up of a plant to manufacture aircraft engine parts inside GMR Hyderabad Aviation SEZ Limited (GHASL), GMR group said its Hyderabad Airport City is on its way to strengthening its position as an ideal ultramodern landscape.

The group’s executives also spoke on how this would help Hyderabad Airport City - ‘business and leisure destination’ - that is being developed by it near the airport.