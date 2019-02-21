Heart attack and sudden cardiac arrest are not the same

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Statistics indicate that the survival rate of those who suffer a sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) is less than 15%. About 50% of the cardiovascular deaths are due to an SCA and another 75% of the latter can be linked to a previous heart attack. However, SCA and heart attack are not the same and it is important to understand the difference between the two.

Dr Anupam Goel

Principal consultant,

Max Super Specialty Hospital,

Saket, New Delhi.

While a heart attack is a ‘circulation’ problem, SCA is referred to as an ‘electrical’ problem. A heart attack occurs due to blockage in one or more arteries of the heart. A heart attack can sometimes trigger an electrical disturbance that leads to an SCA. Speaking about this, Dr Anupam Goel, principal consultant, Max Super Specialty Hospital, Saket, New Delhi, said, “The term sudden cardiac arrest and heart attack are often used synonymously but they are not the same.

SCA is triggered by an electrical malfunction in the heart causing arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat). The heart malfunctions and stops beating unexpectedly. With this disruption in the heart function, other organs of the body also stop receiving blood supply. In the absence of immediate treatment, the person can die. A heart attack on the other hand is a circulation problem where blood flow to the heart gets blocked.

In this condition, a blocked artery may prevent oxygen-rich blood from reaching a section of the heart due to which that part of the heart muscle dies. Sudden Cardiac Arrest can occur secondary to heart attack also.”The symptoms of SCA can be immediate and drastic including sudden collapse, no pulse or breathing and loss of consciousness. Usual signs of a heart attack are discomfort on the left side of chest or upper abdomen, shortness of breath due to exertion, vomiting and nausea.

Dr Goel added, “It is important to take a heart attack patient to the hospital within one hour and treatment to be given immediately. An SCA is more serious and fatal and requires immediate action to ensure survival. The most effective way to treat sudden cardiac arrest is defibrillation. An SCA can be reversed if treatment is administered as soon as possible or within the first 5 to 10 minutes. It is important to begin CPR immediately and then find an Automated External Defibrillator (AED). There is also a need to provide CPR training to the masses to improve the outcome of SCA treatment.”

The preferred treatment for a heart attack is primary angioplasty. It helps minimise damage to heart muscles. In this, a blocked artery is opened by using a balloon or by removing the plaque build-up. A stent/ wire mesh tube is inserted into the artery to keep it open after angioplasty. Nowadays, there are drug-eluting stents available which are coated with a medicine. This medicine helps further prevent the arteries from re-closing. Other treatment options are anti-platelet medications, clot dissolving drugs, and cholesterol lowering medications.

Tips to keep the heart healthy