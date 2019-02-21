Home Cities Hyderabad

Kidnapped baby traced, three detained in Hyderabad

The distraught couple filed a complaint with the police, following which the cops formed three teams to track down the baby.

Baby

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Medipally Police on Wednesday traced the newborn who was kidnapped from his mother’s bed while she lay asleep at Narapally Primary Health Centre on Tuesday.

The infant has been handed over to his parents. Three of the couple’s neighbours have been detained for taking away the baby in a bid to sell him off. Aruna gave birth to the boy at the PHC on Tuesday.

Nurses washed the baby and placed him beside the mother, after which the two fell asleep. When she woke up, to her dismay, she found that the newborn had gone missing. 

The distraught couple filed a complaint with the police, following which the cops formed three teams to track down the baby. Three of the couple’s neighbours in Chengicherla have been detained.
 

