No waiver of penalty on property tax: M Dana Kishore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There will be no waiver of penalty on property tax dues this year also, GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore has said. He asked the property owners to pay their dues at the earliest as the State has done away with waiver of penalty on property tax dues.

The Commissioner after holding a review meeting on Wednesday said that for addressing property tax related grievances, GHMC will organise “Property Tax Parishkarams” from February 24 to March 3l between 9.30 am and 1 pm. GHMC has decided to dispose the grievances like revised petitions on assessment of property tax, legal court cases and any other tax-related matters through PTPs in all circle offices on Sundays from 9.30 am to 1 pm.