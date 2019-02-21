Home Cities Hyderabad

Subaltern women need orientation prior to trials: Report

Underscoring the need for awareness of trial procedures, experts, who deal with caste and gender violence cases on a regular basis, said subaltern victims needed pre-trial orientation.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dalit Stree Shakti, a voluntary organisation, in their annual report has noted that most cases of sexual abuse against Dalit and Adivasi women in Telugu States are not processed and concluded within the stipulated time - two months from when the chargesheet is filed.

“There is no pretrial orientation for the victims. They have to navigate through the legal maze without any knowledge of their objective or the steps they need to take to get there,” noted the report. As many as 25 cases of atrocities were studied by the organisation. 

“Victims saw a lot of delay in the pre-trial stage itself. Most of it is because of hesitation in filing complaints and due to delay in FSL reports. Also, public prosecutors are known to neglect such cases and present weak arguments,” the report read.

Daniel Prakash, national program managed of DSS, said Dalit and Adivasi women needed help in accessing the services of the law. He announced that his organisation would hold special training camps on various Acts in the Constitution to help people safeguard their rights. “We will go to villages and hold training camps for women,” he said.

