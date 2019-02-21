Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana man shot dead in Florida, three arrested

K Govardhan Reddy, the deceased, used to work as a clerk at Quick Fill gas station near Beulah Community, between Baldwin County line and Pensacola City limits.

21st February 2019

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a case of attempted robbery, a 40-year-old man from Raheemkhanpet village in Yadadri Bhongir district was shot dead by a person in Florida, United States Tuesday night. The local police have arrested three persons in connection to the case and have slapped murder and conspiracy charges on them.

K Govardhan Reddy, the deceased, used to work as a clerk at Quick Fill gas station near Beulah Community, between Baldwin County line and Pensacola City limits. “He was shot dead by 24-year-old Efidarius Bryant,” Escambia County Sheriff police officials said.

Screen grabs from the CCTV footages show that Bryant, wearing a hoodie and a mask, pointing a gun towards the counter behind which Govardhan was standing. The other two arrested persons are 24-year-old Kiendra Smith and Crystal Clausell (32). Addressing a press conference, chief deputy of Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said, “He (Kiendra) entered the store first, cased the joint and then left. That’s when Efidarius came in to do the robbery.” 

Earlier in the day, Escambia County Sheriff officials had put up a Facebook post where they said that, while responding to a 911 call from the station, they found the “deceased clerk with multiple gunshot wounds.” They had also put out pictures of the suspects and had asked for help from locals to identify them. 

Speaking to Express, Venkat Ramesh, a cousin of Govardhan from Uppal, said, “We received word at around 11 am from our relatives staying there that Govardhan was shot dead by an African-American man. Since then, we haven’t heard anything else.”Reddy’s father Kotha Narsi Reddy is a retired army personnel and his mother Padma is a housewife. Govardhan’s wife and two teenage daughters stay with his parents at Raheemkhanpet village in Yadadri Bhongir. 

“We want Govardhan’s body to reach us safely. He is the only son in the family and has two children of his own. That’s why we are hoping that the State government will help us out,” Ramesh said, adding that Govardhan was all set to return to the country soon. Meanwhile, condolence messages have been pouring in on social media. “I feel like Reddy was family for most of us out here in beulah. Appreciated his kindness. You always felt better walking out of the store than when you just arrived! #JUSTICE FOR REDDY” commented one Sheree Baker on social media.

