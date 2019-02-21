The Times They Are  a-Changin’

Shyam Yadagiri By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is a pan-Indian phenomenon that impacts every working woman. Loaded innuendoes, snide remarks, covert and sometimes, overt advances, and other forms of such harassment are bound to continue unless women stand up and say enough is enough. Those incorporates are duty-bound to demand their HR managers for an Internal Committee (IC), if it doesn’t yet exist in the company. Antony Alex and Vasuki, founders of Rainmaker, an organisation offering training services on Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) to corporates, offer their insights on the topic. Edited excerpts from an email conversation:

How to ensure a “zero tolerance culture” in corporate places against sexual harassment?

Antony: The CEO must lead by example in the way he/she conducts themselves at the workplace. Silence is often seen as consenting to inappropriate behavior. The CEO must pull up their team members if they indulge in inappropriate behavior. Uber is a case in point – Travis Kalanick apparently treated the organisation like a “boys club” where complaints of sexual harassment by female employees were routinely ignored. Ultimately, this cost him his job, as well as tarnishing the image of the company.

Reports say nobody wants to be on an Internal Committee (IC), as colleagues distance themselves from IC members...

Antony: This is far from the truth. Some people, when approached to be on the IC, have reservations. However, once they understand the role and the responsibility that comes with it, they feel comfortable and sign up.

Where do we draw the line between being chivalrous towards a lady and harassing her? Does complimenting on a women’s dress constitute harassment?

Antony: Ultimately, it’s what a woman feels that determines whether it’s sexual harassment or not. At the workplace, I would always recommend that one refrain from commenting on a colleague’s dressing/attire. However, complimenting them on their work ethic, skills, performance, attitude, qualifications, etc. are more than welcome.

Vasuki: Chivalry in some cases is not about what you say or do, but who it’s said to or done to. Whether there is intent involved or not, if the person being addressed does not take it well, one’s intention is irrelevant. Another example is, when you see a well-dressed woman, saying, “Oh, you look lovely” will have one effect, while the comment, “Oh, the dress fits your body perfectly”, will have another.

Choosing what you are saying and to whom is also important, especially if you do not share a level of familiarity with the person. So for anyone to get away by saying, “Oh, I was just being nice” is unacceptable. Many women will not have an issue with chivalry, but all women will have a problem with harassment. So, when in unfamiliar territory, err on the side of caution. Just restrict your comments to generic compliments, rather than being too specific. When in doubt, don’t say it, don’t do it.

Do these training modules on PoSH really result in a behavioural change among employees?

Antony: It all depends on how the online modules are created. When we set up Rainmaker, we were clear that our USP is training modules that are like ‘short films’. Today, we have some of India’s best known corporates – from PSU’s to well-known startups to large MNCs that are our clients.

We have had many women employees who have called us to thank us for the modules – for some of them, they believed that they have seen a positive change in behaviour at the workplace. Others have found the courage to stand up to repeated sexual harassment, after viewing our modules. Both are tremendously gratifying.

What are the different modules and workshops you offer?

Antony: We have two online modules – WorkSafe Classic and WorkSafe Plus. While they are created for different audiences, what’s common to both is that they are in a ‘short film’ format, created with the objective of spreading greater awareness at the workplace, helping corporates comply with the PoSH law and in the process, creating safer workplaces.

Our workshops on the other hand, are highly specialised. Our most popular workshop is the IC workshop, comprising two days of intensive training on the PoSH law and investigative techniques. A sharp focus on the rights and obligations of an IC, punishment and the do’s and don’ts, evidence appreciation, order writing, etc. are all essential for an IC.

How do you quantify the benefits of your workshops?

Antony: For us, the greatest satisfaction comes from employees who have given us feedback. I’ll share one instance. Suman (name changed) is a young lady who works at a Hyderabad-based technology company. She had been continuously harassed by her team lead for sexual favours for over a year. For the fear of losing her job, she kept mum but the harassment was beginning to take its toll on her. She viewed our modules and mustered the courage to file a complaint. Her team lead was found guilty of sexual harassment – not just of Suman but of three other female colleagues, and was terminated from employment. She is now happy. It’s stories like these that make me get up every morning with a strong sense of motivation and desire to get to work and do more.

