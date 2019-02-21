Home Cities Hyderabad

We knew Rakesh Reddy but had nothing to do with Jayaram’s murder: Cops tell investigators

Nearly  three weeks after the controversial murder of serial businessman Chigurupati Jayaram, three Hyderabad cops have been interrogated by the team investigating the case.

Published: 21st February 2019 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nearly three weeks after the controversial murder of serial businessman Chigurupati Jayaram, three Hyderabad cops have been interrogated by the team investigating the case. The police officers have been found to share a bonhomie with the key accused in the case, a financier and realtor, Rakesh Reddy. “We have known Rakesh Reddy as a small-time businessman for the last few months. But, we had no knowledge about Jayaram’s murder,” the three police officers have reportedly been coherent in this statement given to the investigators.

The said knowledge of the small-time businessman included knowledge of the many illegal activities that Rakesh Reddy was indulged in. The investigators have also obtained information about the previous illegal activities of Rakesh Reddy which include land grabbing cases. Besides, Rakesh Reddy was keen to maintain a good rapport with policemen and officers in an attempt to utilise their service towards carrying out illegal activities.

One Linga Reddy, one of Rakesh Reddy’s many victims, has reportedly approached the police and brought the issue of land grabbing incident to the fore. However, no case was registered in the said land grabbing incident. Accepting that the oficers have, previously, conversed with the accused Rakesh Reddy in connection with different incidents and cases, the three police officers explained about their relation with Rakesh Reddy to the investigators. 

Meanwhile, a team of investigators who were keeping a track of the financial activities of Jayaram’s niece Shikha Choudhary, have verified her bank statement being maintained at a branch in Madhapur. The police have obtained permission from the senior bank officers and collected hard copies of Shikha Choudhary bank statement and her source of income after she finished her MBA. Based on her bank statement and transactions, investigators are likely to question Shikha Choudhary.  Earlier, she appeared before the police when Jayaram’s widow Padmasri complained against her. 

TAGS
Rakesh Reddy Chigurupati Jayaram B A Umesh Reddy

