1.6 kg infant with ‘strawberry heart’ becomes smallest baby in south india to get pacemaker  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : I thought it’s going to be the end of another baby in my womb. One still baby, one spontaneous abortion and then, the detection of a hole in my baby’s heart left me with no hope. But I am thankful to the doctors who dared to do a premature delivery and conducted a pacemaker implant and saved my little one,” said the mother of a four-day-old boy born with a cardiac anomaly, who was treated with a pacemaker implant by a private hospital in the city.

The little boy, born with a septal defect (hole in the heart), was fitted with a pacemaker. Weighing 1.6 kg, “He is certainly the smallest premature child in South India to have got a pacemaker,” said the Dr Devananda N Shivanna, Cardiothoracic Surgeon of Manipal Hospitals who operated on the boy.

The boy’s parents who are more than overwhelmed said the couple hailed from Shivamogga. Having gone through two abortions, the mother couldn’t bear the news at seven months of her fetal echocardiography scan, that her baby’s heart beat was 35-40 a minute instead of the normal 140 among newborns. “It felt like the whole world fell apart. We didn’t know how to control my wife. She was crying constantly. With having lost two children earlier we were clueless as to what to do.

Then our doctor there suggested we go to Bengaluru,” explained the baby’s father Satish Chandra (name changed on request).The couple then came to Bengaluru and consulted doctors at a private hospital in Rajajinagar, where they reportedly suggested that only option was to do a pre-term delivery as there were issues with the placental blood circulation. An order was placed from Hong Kong and that arrived four days later, and the surgery was done immediately.

The first five days are very critical as babies are the most fragile during this time, explained Dr Devananda. “Especially in this case, there were many challenges as the heartbeat was just about 0-40 times a minute,” the doctor explained.

Meanwhile, cardiologists in the city agree that these kind of cases are very difficult to handle and need extreme care. The heart in such cases are literally the size of a strawberry. It was a task deciding how to fit the lead and where to fit the generator. Also, experts said that foetal echo cardiography which can detect the condition of the baby’s heart is very essential during pregnancy. “However, babies with any suspected or known heart diseases should not be salvaged as there is a always a possibility to survive,” Dr Devananda added.

The baby was discharged after 14 days in the hospital and the mother has been asked to come for a follow-up soon. Expressing her gratitude to the doctors, the mother said,”I have gone through two miscarriages earlier due to complications. We are extremely thankful to the team of experts at the hospital who took immense care of our baby,” she said.