Ghana woman held for selling cocaine in Hyderabad

The accused, Genevive Alando Oketch, was apprehended by the sleuths of Prohibition and Excise department from a hotel in Somajiguda

Published: 22nd February 2019 10:53 AM

HYDERABAD: A 33-year-old woman from Ghana in Africa was arrested on Thursday for attempting to sell contraband substance in the city.

The accused, Genevive Alando Oketch, was apprehended by the sleuths of Prohibition and Excise department from a hotel in Somajiguda, on a tip-off, while she was here attempting to sell 50 gram of cocaine and 10 ecstasy pills, weighing 10 gram, all worth around Rs 5 lakh. 

During the inquiry, the officials found that her customers included IT employees and students from Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills, a hunt for whom is ongoing now. Oketch has been based in Goa since October when she arrived in the country on a tourist visa, which is set to expire in March. She had travelled to Hyderabad earlier in November last and sold about 30-gram cocaine, worth around `2.5 lakh, to customers in the city. 
 

