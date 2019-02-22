Home Cities Hyderabad

Law teachers should be allowed to practice in court: NLU Consortium

The Executive Committee of Consortium of National Law Universities on Thursday unanimously resolved that full-time law teachers should be allowed to practice in courts.

HYDERABAD:  The Executive Committee of Consortium of National Law Universities on Thursday unanimously resolved that full-time law teachers should be allowed to practice in courts.  

The Consortium, which met at the NALSAR University of Law here recently, proposed amendment to Rule 49 of Bar Council of India Rules which prohibits full-time salaried employees from practising as advocates.

It has been proposed that teachers will either have to offer their legal service pro bono (free) or share 60 per cent of their fee with the university. Their focus should be on cases pertaining to human rights violation and interpenetration of law, as per the proposal. 

The Consortium also proposed that the UGC offer 25 per cent allowance to teachers, akin to the doctors, if it does not allow them to practice.

Highlighting the norms for practice, NALSAR Prof. Vice-Chancellor and Consortium of NLUs president Faizan Mustafa, said once law teachers took up cases, they would be allowed to appear in a court not more than three times in a month or spend more than 15 hours per week on litigation lawyering. It would be mandatory for such teachers to teach a course on clinical legal education, he added.

‘Not allowing law teachers to practise harms legal system’

Calling it a historic decision, Mustafa said that not allowing law teachers to practice harms the legal system as they are unable to make contributions to the society. The Consortium resolved to constitute a Grievance Redressal Committee to address issues surrounding CLAT 2019, which will be held on  May 12. It will be headed by a former SC judge and will comprise two former vice-chancellors and two present vice-chancellors of NLUS who are not part of the Executive Committee of the NLU Consortium. It has also been decided that the UGC guidelines for written examinations with respect to persons with disabilities will be followed in CLAT 2019

