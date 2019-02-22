Home Cities Hyderabad

Persons under 20, over 50 years most likely to trust fake news

Persons under the age of 20 and others, over the age of 50 years, are the most susceptible to being swayed by fake news; in fact, only a very few of them use fake news as a tool of propaganda.

Published: 22nd February 2019 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 10:38 AM

fake news

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Persons under the age of 20 and others, over the age of 50 years, are the most susceptible to being swayed by fake news; in fact, only a very few of them use fake news as a tool of propaganda. This was found in a new survey called, ‘Countering Misinformation (Fake News) in India’, conducted jointly by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and city-based web portal ‘Factly’, for which 891 respondents were questioned. 

The report also found these individuals placed trust on the information shared by their peer groups and were not doing it for money, while a substantial section of them were not aware of fact-checking organisations and the role of agencies in verifying news. 

The survey revealed that the major reason why this age-group of Internet users were the most affected was that they were relatively new to the use of technology/Internet or were late adopters and have not grasped the concept of fake information share over these platforms. They were also driven by their social groups who shared the information and had little trust on mainstream media.

According to the report, though newspapers were still the major source of information for most, people also preferred to make social media as another one of their main sources of information because they were being shared by the ‘Friends or Friend Group’. With an increase in age of respondents, such groups were more preferred by them as their go-to source of information.

They showed a propensity to seek information posted in groups based on their political/social/cultural beliefs. It also showed that many respondents expressed a lack of trust in conventional media and perceived them of being corrupt. This further strengthened their faith in content shared by common people over social media.

Fake news Propaganda Youngsters

