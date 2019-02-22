Home Cities Hyderabad

Rakesh Reddy’s friends to be charged in businessman Chigurupati Jayaram’s murder case

Police would register cases against the friends of key accused Rakesh Reddy including  Nagesh, a history-sheeter of SR Nagar and his relative Vishal.

Published: 22nd February 2019 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 10:42 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Framing charges against two more suspects in connection with businessman Chigurupati Jayaram’s murder case, the investigators are all set to record a statement of Jayaram’s niece Shikha Choudhary regarding her trespassing into Jayaram’s residence after his death. 

In a six-day long investigation, the investigators have obtained leads and clues in connection with the murder case. 

Police would register cases against the friends of key accused Rakesh Reddy including  Nagesh, a history-sheeter of SR Nagar and his relative Vishal. The investigators believed that the duo has nexus with Rakesh Reddy and was involved in the murder directly or indirectly.

They may arrest Nagesh and Vishal who are still in police custody for questioning.  Meanwhile, investigators who collected details of financial transactions of Shikha Choudhary will ask her to appear before them questioning and would record her statements.

TAGS
Rakesh Reddy Chigurupati Jayaram Shikha Choudhary

