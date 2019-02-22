Secunderabad Cantonment Board-installed water ATMs not working

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) has installed five water ATMs last year to provide clean drinking water to people at a very low price. However, these water vending machines have become dysfunctional due to lack of maintenance, only being used to stick posters.

The SCB officials do not seem to be in a hurry to get them repaired even as summer is approaching as the water ATMs have remained non-functional for close to eight months. The officials claim lack of dedicated staff to maintain the machines and point out the need to shift them close to water resources in SCB limits.

There are five such such water kiosks that can store 50 litres of water, installed at Lal Bazaar, Tadbund, Balamrai, Bolarum, and Bowenpally at a cost of Rs 2 lakh each. The ATM has a storage capacity of over 60 litres.