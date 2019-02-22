Students demand apology from MANUU Chancellor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Protests marred Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) campus on Thursday as hundreds of students took out a rally against the university Chancellor, Firoz Ahmad Bakht following his recent post on Facebook and also against various allegations he had made against the varsity’s Vice Chancellor and some faculty members.

Posters were shared on social media on Thursday, asking students, teachers and non-teaching staff to join the protest rally against the Chancellor. In his Facebook post, Bakht criticized the university for organizing some events as part of the annual dinner for hostel students on Saturday last week.

It seemed to be a “gala musical bonanza for hostel students”, he said, questioning the ‘patriotism’ and ‘nationalism’ of the administration, at a time when the country was mourning the loss of lives of CRPF personnel in the terror attack in Kashmir.

He also shared pictures of Hyderabad prodigy and international table tennis player Naina Jaiswal, who was invited for delivering a talk in the university as part of the event, enraging many people including her father Ashwani Kumar.