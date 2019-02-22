Home Cities Hyderabad

Students demand apology from MANUU Chancellor

Posters were shared on social media on Thursday, asking students, teachers and non-teaching staff to joining the protest rally against the Chancellor.

Published: 22nd February 2019 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

A student protest at MANUU (File)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Protests marred Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) campus on Thursday as hundreds of students took out a rally against the university Chancellor, Firoz Ahmad Bakht following his recent post on Facebook and also against various allegations he had made against the varsity’s Vice Chancellor and some faculty members. 

Posters were shared on social media on Thursday, asking students, teachers and non-teaching staff to join the protest rally against the Chancellor.  In his Facebook post, Bakht criticized the university for organizing some events as part of the annual dinner for hostel students on Saturday last week.

It seemed to be a “gala musical bonanza for hostel students”, he said, questioning the ‘patriotism’ and ‘nationalism’ of the administration, at a time when the country was mourning the loss of lives of CRPF personnel in the terror attack in Kashmir. 

He also shared pictures of Hyderabad prodigy and international table tennis player Naina Jaiswal, who was invited for delivering a talk in the university as part of the event, enraging many people including her father Ashwani Kumar. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MANUU Student rally MANUU Chancellor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize for 2018
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
Gallery
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has joined hands with Defence Ministry to host Aero India 2019, the expo that showcases latest technologies and products in country's aerospace engineering. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Aero India 2019 Day 2: General Bipin Rawat flies HAL's Tejas, other highlights
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp