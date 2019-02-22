Toddler run over by speeding vehicle in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An 18-month-old-baby girl, who was playing in front of her house, was run over by a speeding vehicle at Poolbhag in Chandrayanagutta police limits on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Ameera Bawazeer.

Around 5.30 pm on Thursday, when the girl was playing in front of her house, a speeding vehicle which was proceeding towards Chandrayanagutta, hit her as the driver lost control over the steering. The girl died on the spot, police said.

The driver fled the place abandoning the vehicle at the place. Police registered a case of negligent driving against the driver and seized the vehicle. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem.