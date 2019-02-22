Home Cities Hyderabad

Yep, cactus is the new delicacy in town

Hyderabad has a new dish of Mexican origins in its menu, but it’s not Nachos, Tacos or guacamole.

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

 HYDERABAD : Hyderabad has a new dish of Mexican origins in its menu, but it’s not Nachos, Tacos or guacamole. It’s a type of cactus!It turns out that the formidable looking Nopales cactus with thorns and prickly fruits is quite refreshing when eaten raw, and can be used as an ingredient in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. It can also be turned into juice, jams or tea. The best part is this succulent plant has a long list of health benefits.

Olive Bistro, in association with Chevella Farms, has whipped up a variety of dishes using the fleshy pad of the plant. After removing the thorns, the cactus pads can be eaten raw with some salt and other condiments. Given the high water content, they taste like cucumbers with some sliminess. 

Nopales cactus is a dryland crop that can also be used as livestock feed. This plant, which needs minimal water and no fertilizers, is ideal for growing in arid areas of Telangana. Inclusion of this crop in daily menu can also help create employment opportunities for farmers.

Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, who was the chief guest at the launch of the cactus-inspired menu at Olive Bistro, said: “Nopales cactus is a delicacy in Mexico, Italy, Spain & other dry land countries. It has significant health benefits. It is an antioxidant, it lowers cholesterol & helps control diabetes. As a crop, it does not require fertilizers or pesticides or even water. It is a hope for farmers of Chevella Parliament constituency which is arid and has very little chance for irrigation water”.

Chef Viraf Patel and mixologist Pankaj Ahire crafted an innovative menu that included Prawn and Cactus Ceviche to Spicy Isan style cactus pad curry with rice. The cactus, which does not have an overpowering taste, complimented the prawn well. The mellow plant tasted good in the Thai curry too. The cactus was delicious in the tempura version and also with fish that was tempered with nigella seeds. The plant smoothie that had cucumber and lime in it was packed with anti-oxidants and tasted refreshing in the afternoon heat. 

The Nopales Cactus, which is referred to as the Miracle plant, has thefollowing health benefits:
Digestion: Cacti are very fibrous and contain a great deal of dietary fibre. Fibre helps in bowel movements and eases constipation.
Weight loss: Fibre can make the body full and inhibit the release of ghrelin, which is a hunger-causing hormone. Thus cacti can prevent overeating. 
Skin: The phytochemical and antioxidant properties of Napoles make them a good defensive mechanism against symptoms of premature aging like wrinkles and age spots.
Cancer: According to a study, cacti seed oil is known to have high levels of polyphenols which exhibit anti-cancer properties.
Diabetes: The extracts from the leaves of prickly pear cactus can be powerful regulators of glucose levels within the body.

kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress.com @KakoliMukherje2

