Home Cities Hyderabad

Yours truly, a cyber fraudster

Letters like these were delivered to several victims across the country.

Published: 22nd February 2019 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Letter

For representational purposes

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  It seems that cyber fraudsters are moving on from their usual methods of duping netizens — through phishing calls, spam emails, text messages and social media alerts — to, a rather, old-school modus operandi, via post. These scammers, reportedly, send out postal letters to their targets containing ‘scratch cards’ worth ‘millions’ as prize money. 

Letters like these were delivered to several victims across the country. One such victim of the fraud hailed from Bengaluru. The letter addressed to her was allegedly sent out with the masthead of a leading e-commerce portal and contained a scratch card and a ‘certificate of achievement’ worth Rs 1 lakh. 

Illustration:  Soumyadip Sinha

When she contacted the customer case number provided in the letter to claim the amount, she was asked to pay a separate amount as ‘taxes’.

Consequently, she shelled out more than Rs 1 lakh to the fraudsters before realising that she was being duped. Experts warned customers of this novel form of cheating and urged them to verify the credentials mentioned in the letter and make sure that they were genuine before taking the claims mentioned in it forward. 

“Many such incidents go unnoticed as the victims do not approach the police. We request victims to approach their respective Cyber Crime wings so that the fraudsters are prevented from further looting innocent people,” says IL Narasimha Rao, project manager, Information Security Education & Awareness (ISEA), Hyderabad.

In the aforementioned incident, the letter claimed that a few customers had been chosen randomly as winners of a lucky-draw contest conducted on the occasion of the ‘company’s’ anniversary celebrations. 

To make the claim sound more genuine, the letter also read that the draw was part of an internal initiative of the company meant for promotion purposes and that the prize could only be redeemed via the helpline number mentioned in it and not through the company’s customer care number. “Please do not call the customer care number of the company. It is only meant for taking orders and providing post-sales support,” the letter read.

The victim found out that she had ‘won’ Rs 10 lakh after scratching the card and called the helpline number to claim the same. Later, she was asked to pay GST and other taxes before she could claim the prize money. It was after she paid Rs 1 lakh as supposed taxes and when they demanded more money that she realised that she was being cheated. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cybercrime Cyber fraudsters Letters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize for 2018
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
Gallery
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has joined hands with Defence Ministry to host Aero India 2019, the expo that showcases latest technologies and products in country's aerospace engineering. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Aero India 2019 Day 2: General Bipin Rawat flies HAL's Tejas, other highlights
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp