Home Cities Hyderabad

16th BioAsia conference in Hyderabad from Feb 25

The conference will see deliberations by experts from the field of life sciences, healthcare and biotech industry.

Published: 23rd February 2019 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 16th edition of BioAsia, the annual global life sciences conference to be hosted by Telangana government will be held here from February 25-27. 

The conference will see deliberations by experts from the field of life sciences, healthcare and biotech industry. The theme for this year’s edition is ‘Life Sciences 4.0 - Disrupt the Disruption’, which will focus on healthcare being re-imagined as a result of technological disruption. 

Governor ESL Narasimhan will inaugurate the event. The conference will have various pavilions including the Scientific Enabler Pavilion in partnership with Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Dr Reddy’s Institute of Life Sciences and the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BioAsia conference

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp