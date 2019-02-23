16th BioAsia conference in Hyderabad from Feb 25

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 16th edition of BioAsia, the annual global life sciences conference to be hosted by Telangana government will be held here from February 25-27.

The conference will see deliberations by experts from the field of life sciences, healthcare and biotech industry. The theme for this year’s edition is ‘Life Sciences 4.0 - Disrupt the Disruption’, which will focus on healthcare being re-imagined as a result of technological disruption.

Governor ESL Narasimhan will inaugurate the event. The conference will have various pavilions including the Scientific Enabler Pavilion in partnership with Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Dr Reddy’s Institute of Life Sciences and the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology.