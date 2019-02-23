Home Cities Hyderabad

Abdullah Basith, arrested for ISIS links, was in touch with Matin Azizi-Yarand held by FBI

Matin was accused of planning to carry out a mass shooting at a suburban Dallas mall.

Published: 23rd February 2019 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Hyderabad-based Abdullah Basith, arrested by the National Investigation Agency in August last year for his alleged links with ISIS terror modules, was in regular touch with Matin Azizi-Yarand, a US teen who was arrested by the FBI in May 2018, the investigators found. 

Matin was accused of planning to carry out a mass shooting at a suburban Dallas mall. Basith was earlier arrested by Telangana police in 2015, from Nagpur airport. But after his release he created an Instagram group in which ISIS sympathisers from Australia, US and Khorasan were members. After his arrest and subsequent release on bail, Basith started associating himself with alleged ISIS activities through Instagram and other social media platforms. 

Mohammed Abdullah Basith

Basith was in constant touch with Matin Aziz, who regularly posted articles related to ISIS. Basith created an Instagram group ‘Musaib bhai’, using which he searched for pro-ISIS groups. Investigations also revealed that Basith used at least five mobile phones to dodge security agencies, from the time he was released on bail and till he was arrested in August 2018 by NIA. He threw the mobile which he used to contact his family members, in the garbage box of a Delhi bound train, when he ran away from home. 

He then used another phone procured to him by one of his associates Syed Omer Farooq, but burnt the device after knowing that his associates in Delhi were arrested. A few weeks before the arrest, he informed his handlers that he was leaving home ‘to wage violent jihad’ and went to Delhi.  

In July 2018, Basith’s handler Huzaifa Bakistani gave one telegram id “C” of Delhi and directed him to deposit Rs 50,000 to procure weapons. Basith deposited Rs 49,000 and informed Hufaiza, who in turn directed three Delhi boys to collect the weapon from “C” and handover to Basith. But in the process, the Delhi boys were nabbed, due to which Basith returned home and deactivated all his social media accounts and burnt the mobile which he was using to contact his handlers. 
Basith is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in Delhi.

Social media propaganda
Basith had created an Instagram account called ‘Musaib bhai’, using which he searched for pro-ISIS groups in the platform. It was also revealed that Basith used at least five mobile phones to dodge security agencies

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abdullah Basith NIA Matin Azizi-Yarand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp