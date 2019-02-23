Jayaram case: 12 inspectors transferred

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Jubilee Hills police on Friday questioned three more persons in connection with illegal business activities of Rakesh Reddy, the key accused in Jayaram murder case.

A total of eight persons, who have nexus with Reddy, were grilled and the investigators collected evidences from 60 persons. They are likely to arrest three more persons.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Friday issued orders in transferring 12 inspectors including Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills on administrative grounds.