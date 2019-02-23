Home Cities Hyderabad

Uber Commute launched in Hyderbad

HYDERABAD:  With increasing traffic in the city and people going for carpooling, leading cab service Uber launched Uber Commute in Hyderabad. 

The project requires owners to have a car registered after 2008 to qualify for enrolment. It is also Uber’s first digital payment only product.

Even as the initiative helps reduce the increasing carbon footprint, individual car owners now will able to earn while driving to and from work. 

The Uber Commute system allows for individuals to turn their car into an Uber service minus the requirement of a commercial driving licence or a yellow plate. Recently launched, the leading cab service provider is hopeful of enrolling more people in the next few weeks.

