Doctor asked to pay Rs 5.5 lakh for negligence

The complainant and victim, Maria Saba, a resident of Hyderabad, was nine months pregnant when she sought medical supervision and service from a doctor in a private hospital.

Published: 24th February 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a case of medical negligence, trial for which lasted only three months, a doctor has been asked to compensate the victim with Rs 5.5 lakh by the Telangana Consumer Information Centre and Redressal Centre. A cheque was handed over to the victim by the Telangana Consumer Affairs Secretary Akun Sabharwal on Saturday. 

The complainant and victim, Maria Saba, a resident of Hyderabad, was nine months pregnant when she sought medical supervision and service from a doctor in a private hospital. In September 2018, she was admitted in the hospital for delivery. However, she suffered profuse bleeding during delivery due to negligence of the doctor and medical staff. 

The doctor and the staff not did not only disclose their mistake or seriousness of the matter to the patient but also suggested the attendants to shift her to another hospital as her condition was very serious. Finally she was admitted in another private hospital after one hospital refused to admit her.   

Meanwhile, Maria Saba and her husband approached Telangana Consumer Information and Redressal Centre on November 11, 2018 and lodged a complaint against the doctor. The family had spent more than Rs 3 lakh for the treatment which was due to the negligence of the doctor and hospital staff. 

