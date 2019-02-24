Home Cities Hyderabad

Labourers leave as ASI stops paying wages

As per sources, the cumulative amount of unpaid salaries spanning the three months are well above `10 lakh.

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Distressed labourers employed with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) are abandoning work because the Central body, which is in-charge of conservation of heritage monuments and sites across the country, has not paid their salaries for at least three months. 

As per information available with Express, around five casual labourers have left ASI-controlled Golconda Fort because they haven’t received their salaries for November, December and January. Considering ASI in Telangana controls eight heritage monument and sites, the figures for labourers who have resigned may well be into double figures.

As per sources, the cumulative amount of unpaid salaries spanning the three months are well above `10 lakh. The casual labourers, who are mostly employed for cleaning the monuments and sites, have a standard rate ranging from `560 to `700 per day depending on their skillset.

The salary also depends on whether the location is urban or rural. For instance, the rate of a labourer is higher in Hyderabad than say, Alampur. However, Express has learnt ASI’s headquarters finally sent in around `20 lakh a few days ago. Officials said that a part of it would be used in settling outstanding salaries. 

The ASI has been crippled with lack of funds since November after its headquarters in New Delhi stopped sending funds despite numerous requests. This has also led to the stoppage of conservation works at major sites since it realised that it wouldn’t be able to afford them anymore. Many speculate the shortage of funds is related to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. 

The shortage has also led to deputation of most works pertaining to procuring the World Heritage Site for Golconda and Qutub Shahi monuments, to GHMC -- which enjoys more financial stability. 
The GHMC has been directed to take up cleaning, sanitation and other works in the and along the boundary of the heritage site by the State government.

ASI

