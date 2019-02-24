Home Cities Hyderabad

Teen drowns in private pool, management booked

A teenager, while trying to learn swimming with his friends, drowned at a private swimming pool in Rajendranagar.

Published: 24th February 2019 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A teenager, while trying to learn swimming with his friends, drowned at a private swimming pool in Rajendranagar. The deceased, identified as Shaik Khaja Pasha, aged 16, had recently started taking swimming classes, said police. 

Pasha’s parents, meanwhile, alleged that the negligence of the pool management in taking adequate safety measures for the swimmers led to the incident. They demanded a strict action against the organisers. 

According to police, Shaik Khaja Pasha lived near the Dairy Farm Road and was studying in a private college nearby. On Friday, he along with three other friends came to the A-Z swimming pool located at Srividya colony under the Rajendranagar police limits. The boys were learning swimming at the pool for the past few weeks. 

After swimming for close to an hour, all the boys came out to clean themselves. Later, however, Pasha went back into the pool. While his friends were about to leave, they went in search of him and found him drowned in the pool. They immediately alerted the organisers and the police. 

Pasha’s parents rushed to the pool and staged a protest demanding action. They blamed the organisers for neglecting safety measures. 

A case of causing death due to negligence has bee registered against the pool management and the body was handed over to the family after postmortem. Police said they would analyse CCTV cameras to check whether the management had taken safety measures.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Teen drowns

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp