Teen drowns in private pool, management booked

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A teenager, while trying to learn swimming with his friends, drowned at a private swimming pool in Rajendranagar. The deceased, identified as Shaik Khaja Pasha, aged 16, had recently started taking swimming classes, said police.

Pasha’s parents, meanwhile, alleged that the negligence of the pool management in taking adequate safety measures for the swimmers led to the incident. They demanded a strict action against the organisers.

According to police, Shaik Khaja Pasha lived near the Dairy Farm Road and was studying in a private college nearby. On Friday, he along with three other friends came to the A-Z swimming pool located at Srividya colony under the Rajendranagar police limits. The boys were learning swimming at the pool for the past few weeks.

After swimming for close to an hour, all the boys came out to clean themselves. Later, however, Pasha went back into the pool. While his friends were about to leave, they went in search of him and found him drowned in the pool. They immediately alerted the organisers and the police.

Pasha’s parents rushed to the pool and staged a protest demanding action. They blamed the organisers for neglecting safety measures.

A case of causing death due to negligence has bee registered against the pool management and the body was handed over to the family after postmortem. Police said they would analyse CCTV cameras to check whether the management had taken safety measures.