Temperatures soar across Telangana, Mahbubnagar hits 39.1 °C

The thundershowers will help bring some relief for people in these districts as temperatures have been soaring across the state since the last few days.

Published: 24th February 2019 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds is very likely to occur on Sunday and Monday, at isolated places in the districts of Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagtial, Peddapalle, Nizamabad and Karimnagar according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. 

According to the IMD, the maximum temperatures were recorded 2-4 degree Celsius above normal across the state on Saturday, including in the districts where thunderstorm warning has been issued where the maximum temperatures were recorded between 36-38 degree Celsius. Highest temperature in the State on Saturday was 39.1 degree Celsius at Balanagar in Mahbubnagar. 

Thunderstorm

