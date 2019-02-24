Home Cities Hyderabad

Three child marriages averted in Rachakonda

The Rachakonda Police and social activists on Saturday averted the marriage of 14-year-old girl to a 24-year-old man scheduled to take place on Sunday morning.

Published: 24th February 2019 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Rachakonda Police and social activists on Saturday averted the marriage of 14-year-old girl to a 24-year-old man scheduled to take place on Sunday morning.Acting on a tip-off, the police personnel and the child rights activists met the elders of the family to counsel them against getting their minor daughter married off and warned them of legal repercussions if they did so, following which the wedding was called off. 

“The girl, a Class IX student, has been taken to a shelter home. We have counselled the family,” said Achyuta Rao, from Balala Hakkula Sangham.In another incident SHE Teams stopped two child marriages at Bhongir and Choutuppal on Friday. The girls, both aged 17 years were forced to marry men aged 25 and 21 years old on Saturday.

51 child marriages stopped 
SHE Teams of Rachakonda have rescued 51 girls who were being forced into marriage in the last year. Given the prevalence of child marriages in rural areas, Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat initiated steps to create awareness about the law prohibiting child marriages in rural areas. Among the rescued girls, two had not yet turned 13.Awareness programmes have been taken up on a large scale in villages, educational institutions and other public places. 

