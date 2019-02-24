Home Cities Hyderabad

Three held for cyber crimes in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad cyber crime police on Saturday arrested three persons for committing cyber fraud in different places.

Published: 24th February 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Hyderabad cyber crime police on Saturday arrested three persons for committing cyber fraud in different places. While two persons were nabbed in Delhi, in connection with cheating the public under pretext of providing valuable gifts by collecting huge amounts, another man was held in Haryana for providing bank accounts to the accused in getting deposits from victims.

In the first case, police arrested Ajay Lamba (26) and Hemanth Kumar (42), both residents Delhi. Lamba had reportedly cheated a woman. A person befriended the woman on social media and later told her he was going to send her a parcel of gifts soon. One day, the woman got a call from persons posing as Delhi Customs officials saying she had to pay a penalty of `7 lakh.

She would then send the money to a specified account. Police said that it was Lamba who called the woman. He was friends with two Nigerian men who had initially befriended the victim and promised to send her gifts. The money was sent to Lamba’s associate Hemanth Kumar. 

In the second case, Kapil of Yamunanagar, Haryana, was arrested for letting his bank account be used by fraudsters. According to police, a victim, Parveen Khan, had said she got calls from some persons who were selling insurance policies that would help her save tax. Convinced by the professional-looking e-mails she had received she got till then, she was convinced that the policies were legitimate. 
She transferred `1 crore to them but the persons stopped responding to her soon afterwards. 

Cybercrime

