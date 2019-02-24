Telangana boy’s paddy filling machine to be put to use from this Rabi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the next Rabi season, the civil supplies department will introduce paddy filling machines, an invention by a class 8 student from Rajanna Sircilla district.

And if all goes well, the machine would very well be part of the department’s initiatives. Abhishek of ZP High School, Hanumajipet village of Vemulawada mandal in Rajanna Sircilla district met Civil Supplies commissioner Akun Sabharwal on Saturday and demonstrated the working of his machine. The Commissioner as a token of encouragement gave him Rs 10,000.

In a release, the commissioner said that the machine makes filling of paddy in gunny bags easy and is very useful for farmers. The machine can do the work of four persons. Suggesting some changes, he asked Abhishek to increase the size of the machine to make it compatible for hamalis. The machine weighs 20 kg only and he suggested that the machine should weigh about 40-45 kg. The commissioner said the machine will be introduced with these changes and efforts are on to obtain patent for the machine by name “Vari Abhishekam” on behalf of the Telangana government.

This machine can be carried to the farm, used at house and at paddy procurement centres (PPC), which will save time, money and energy. This will also helps to overcome labour shortage, said the commissioner in the release.

Electronic weighing machines

Meanwhile, the department has also decided to introduce electronic weighing machines with a capacity of 5 tons at godowns to curb malpractices and irregularities. From the next Khariff season, it will be implemented at 170 godowns and paddy procurement centres statewide. Akun Sabharwal inspected the machine’s performance at Met Weigh India Factory at Cherlapalli. He said from March 31, electronic weighing machines will be available at all the godowns.