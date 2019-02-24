TSWREIS kids impress Telangana Chief Secretary SK Joshi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Secretary SK Joshi, who paid a surprise visit to Social Welfare Residential School, Gowlidoddi on Saturday, was impressed with the progress of the students in the school. “This is an eye opener for me. The entire country should replicate the Telangana social welfare model of residential schools,” said Joshi.

He said it was remarkable that the students coming from humble family backgrounds were proving their prowess in academics, leadership, teaching and communication skills. “I am particularly impressed with the ‘Green Gurus’ programme wherein students taught their peers. Their standard was on par with the most experienced and qualified teachers in the country,” he stated.