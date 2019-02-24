Workers steal phones worth Rs 8.05 lakh, held in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four persons from Assam, who were working as domestic helps and guards in different parts of the city and were involved in the theft of more than 120 smartphones from the warehouse of an e-tailer, were arrested by the Cyberabad police on Saturday.

Police recovered 61 mobiles which comes to a total worth pf `8.05 lakh from their possession. Two members of the gang are absconding.According to police, the accused persons had come to the city about two years ago, in search of a livelihood.