As KCR looks to Delhi, Lok Sabha polls to be litmus test for KTR

In Nalgonda, since sitting MP Gutta Sukhender Reddy himself is not keen on contesting for Lok Sabha, KCR might seek election from there.

Published: 25th February 2019 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)

By R Pridhvi Raj
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There is no doubt that winning the ensuing Lok Sabha elections would be a litmus test for Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president KT Ram Rao, as K Chandrasekhar Rao is looking at these polls as his launch pad to play an important role in national politics.

KCR wants all the 16 of the 17 seats in the State in his kitty (Hyderabad is left to MIM) so that he could call the shots at Delhi. KCR has already asked KTR and other leaders of the party to get cracking with the preparations for the elections, leaving little time for the Congress to pull itself together from the humiliating defeat it had tasted in the recent Assembly elections.

Accordingly, KTR, to rev the party into action mode for the Lok Sabha elections, has drawn out an elaborate schedule for preparatory meetings constituency wise, beginning on March 1 at Karimnagar, which is very sentimental for KCR.

In fact, it is from Karimnagar that he begins his election campaigns. Even TRS’ first public meeting — Simah Garjana — was held in Karimnagar in 2001. KCR launched his 2014 and 2018 Assembly election campaigns from this district. There is an intense speculation in the TRS that KCR himself would seek election to the Lower House though no one knows from where. “We do not know from where. Until the day of filing of nominations, no one would know who the candidates would be or whether KCR himself would contest,” a senior TRS leader said. 

What comes to KCR’s aid is the domino effect the Assembly polls would have on elections to the lower house since already an impression has gained ground that TRS would remain invincible, the leader said.
There is also a buzz in the party that if KTR delivers in Lok Sabha elections which is more than likely, KCR would move to Delhi after anointing him as his successor. Even some ministers are openly saying that KCR should become the prime minister of India.

By going in for early elections to Assembly, KCR had played his cards well.  Now that the landslide victory is behind him, he has now set his eyes on Lok Sabha. The TRS leaders say Modi’s mojo is on the decline and the Congress is not in a position to rise, leaving ample scope for KCR to jockey himself as fulcrum for a coalition of  non-BJP and non-Congress parties.

The landslide victory in Assembly polls has made the  task ahead of KTR — winning Lok Sabha elections — more or less easy. The buzz in the TRS is that former minister T Harish Rao might be asked to contest from Zaheerabad while KCR himself might seek election to Lok Sabha from either Nalgonda, or Karimnagar or Mahbubnagar.

In 2014, the TRS won only 11 seats. Of the remaining seats, Congress won Nalgonda and Nagarkurnool (Nalgonda MP G Sukhender Reddy later joined the TRS), BJP’s Bandaru Dattatreya bagged Secunderabad, YSRC’s P Srinivasa Reddy cornered Khammam (and later joined the TRS), and TDP’s Ch Malla Reddy won Malkajgiri (who has joined the TRS subsequently). Hyderabad went to AIMIM.

Though it has not yet been decided, there is an intense speculation that  KCR may not disturb most of the sitting MPs and field them again just like the way he had done in Assembly elections, except for Khammam MP. KCR had openly expressed his displeasure over the TRS’ poor show in Khammam in the Assembly elections (it won only one of the 10 seats) and attributed it to internecine quarrel among the local leaders.  A few of them complained against Srinivasa Reddy for undermining the prospects of the TRS candidates in at least three Assembly segments.

In Nalgonda, since sitting MP Gutta Sukhender Reddy himself is not keen on contesting for Lok Sabha, KCR might seek election from there. The TRS would have to look for a candidate for Chevella, as incumbent TRS MP Konda Visveswara Reddy had joined the Congress ahead of the recent Assembly elections. The TRS also would have to look for a replacement for Ch Malla Reddy in Malkajgiri who had won Medchal Assembly seat and is now part of KCR’s Cabinet and for Peddaplly too as incumbent Balka Suman has won Chennur Assembly seat.

