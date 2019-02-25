Home Cities Hyderabad

Cable TV operators reach out to viewers post screen blackout scare

 The implementation of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s new tariff order is already underway across the city and has taken TV viewers by surprise.

TV

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The implementation of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s new tariff order is already underway across the city and has taken TV viewers by surprise. After having threatened to black out screens earlier this month, cable TV operators have started reaching out to consumers with new plans.
Not only have consumers ended up paying more for their favourite channels, but apart from the package of 100 free-to-air (FTA) channels which are charged at Rs 130, a consumer needs to pay a network capacity fee (NCF) of Rs 20 for a slot of every 25 channels. While GST is calculated separately for the Rs 130 and Rs 20 NCF, GST is also calculated individually on the MRP for the channels one chooses to watch.

“For the same number of channels that we used to watch at Rs 200, we now pay Rs 1,000,” said Chitra, a homemaker in Begumpet on Sunday. The local cable operator’s representative explained, “Rs 154 is what is charged inclusive of GST for the 100 FTA channels. For each channel chosen after that, there is GST on the MRP, and for every 25 channels, there is an NCF of Rs 20 plus GST.” 

If one of the reasons behind the introduction of the new tariff order was to improve competition between channels in terms of content, consumers feel that the free-to-air channels are a dump of least watched, unpreferred and unheard of channels. “The basic plan will still stand at Rs 177 if a consumer prefers to watch only these 100 FTA channels,” added Chitra. 

Hari Goud, president of Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy Cable Operators Welfare Association, said activation of plans is taking anywhere between 24 to 72 hours. “Of the 30 lakh consumers in greater Hyderabad, only 1 lakh plan activations have been completed owing to slow server speeds. Moreover, consumers are not happy with high MRPs of channels,” he said. 

TRAI

