By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Road trips are the sort of travel plans that bring people together in ways that no other form of travel can. Plus, the fact that there is freedom of choice in so many facets of traveling when you take a road trip is a very obvious advantage. On the other hand, there is a relatively higher number of things that could go wrong with road trips as against other forms of traveling. And to be able to implement one without any hiccups is next to impossible.Rishad Saam Mehta tells you these exact same things and more in his latest outing, ‘The Long Drive Home’.

Author of two travel books before this, Rishad Saam Mehta, in ‘The Long Drive Home’, catalogued his experiences as he drove a yet-to-be-released Audi Q7 from Munich to Mumbai in 2015 for the auto magazine, Autocar India. ‘The Long Drive Home’ is a short book and a highly entertaining travelogue. Filled with descriptions of the long route they took, funny incidents, and the problems they faced as they drove, this book is a wonderful peek into the world of possibilities that road trips hold.

‘The Long Drive Home’ captures the excitement of the participants in question, the shock of the people hearing the travel plan, the necessity of having alternate plans, and the joy of zipping through countries and experiencing different cultural flavors. And while, in places, it might seem like the author is being a brand ambassador for the Audi Q7, reeling off specifications, advantages, and disadvantages, he did go on this trip for Autocar India.

This travelogue is also useful if you want to know a few historical facts. Wherever the ‘entourage’ if I may call it, went, the author has made sure that he has explained why they were attracted to the place in question. For example, their first stop as they started from Munich was Ingolstadt, the home of Audi. Thanks to these interesting tidbits crowded throughout the book, every travel-lover is bound to be heavily affected by wanderlust, even halfway through.

While traveling is mostly glorified as a tool to self-discovery, it is also a way to connect with people from other cultures and languages. And ‘The Long Drive Home’ talks about these conversations and the hilarity that losses in translation tend to cause. Not to forget the joy that every such successful conversation brings to the person holding it!

‘The Long Drive Home’ does have its flaws, the biggest being the utter matter-of-factness that could also be construed as pure condescension. And though the Audi Q7’s specifications are not that annoying, the excessive mentions of the Q7’s Maharashtra registration number and the gleefully worded awe that it made it across so many borders gets on your nerves.

On the whole, ‘The Long Drive Home’ is a fun, breezy, unexpectedly informative read about Rishad Saam Mehta’s drive from Munich to Mumbai along with his entourage. If you’re looking for a travel book that is easy to read but will hold your attention, this is one you can go for.

Publisher: Tranquebar

Price: Rs. 399