Major fire breaks out at Golnaka

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A major fire broke out at a dry grass assembling unit for coolers at Golnaka in Amberpet here on Sunday. A worker who was trapped in the building was rescued after four hours of fire fighting operation.

The fire distress call was made at about 3:30 pm, following which Gowliguda fire tenders came into service. Fire station officer A Rajkumar said, “An RTC driver helped us move three fire tenders to the location as we rescued Jashwanth, a worker, from the location of fire. We pulled down the manufacturing unit’s wall for him to escape from the structure.”

Last year, when Express visited the unit, there were no measures to control fire in case of an accident. Even now, there were no fire prevention equipment found in the unit.