Home Cities Hyderabad

Malkajgiri residents ransack toddy shop, demand it be shifted

Excise authorities said that they would take action if the toddy shop was found to flout norms.

Published: 25th February 2019 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

A man taps toddy from atop a palm tree (Pic: ENS).

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Group of around 30 women and 50 men on Sunday entered the toddy shop at Babu Jagjeevan Ram Nagar in Malkajgiri and ransacked the premises demanding that the shop be shifted to another locality. In about half an hour, police reached the place and tried to control the group, but the people refused to leave the compound and sat on a dharna. They left the spot only after the president of the toddy tappers society which runs the toddy compound locked up the place and left to lodge a police complaint against the group.

The toddy compound, spread across 250 yards, has 40 to 50 customers at any given point in the day. Around 300 to 400 middle-class families live near the toddy compound, apart from three primary schools within 100 metres away. 

The locals’ repeated requests and complaints to authorities, explaining the nuisance they have been facing, have mostly been to no avail. Many are also apprehensive about their own safety, in the wake of drunk men wandering the locality round the clock. 

They had also brought authorities’ attention to the fact that the toddy compound is located less than 100 metres away from a school. The school management had submitted their representation to the Medchal District Prohibition and Excise Officer to shift the toddy shop.

S Yashoda, a resident of BJR Nagar, said, “Without seeking an NOC from the residents living in the area, how can they run the toddy shop? If they continue this business here, there is a chance that the children might also slowly get addicted to toddy. The Excise authorities should take action and shift the toddy shop.”

Claiming that they have the necessary permissions and license to run the toddy shop from the compound, B Sudharshan Goud, president of Toddy Tapper Society, said that close to 120 families are directly dependent on them for a livelihood. Excise authorities said that they would take action if the toddy shop was found to flout norms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagjeevan Ram Nagar Toddy shop Malkajgiri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp