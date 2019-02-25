Home Cities Hyderabad

Office space renting in Hyderabad hits eight-year high

Colliers said that the IT-ITeS sector is likely to stay dominant over 2019-2021 as investments by the government would boost demand from the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In 2018, Hyderabad saw the highest absorption of office space in the last eight years, an indication of heightened leasing activity by the IT and ITeS sector in the city, a report by property consultant Colliers found. 

Around 6.8 million sq feet was rented, with the IT sector accounting for 87 per cent of the transactions. “Large transactions (deals greater than 1.0 million sq feet or 92,900 sq metres) constituted 63 per cent of leasing activity during the year,” it said. “The endeavour to boost the State’s gaming and animation industry also contributed to the rising demand from technology companies, among other initiatives to attract occupiers,” the report added.

The report also noted that although the number of lease deals for office spaces declined in the city for 2018, large transactions pushed the average deal size to almost double 64,400 sq ft. “This indicates rising business confidence of technology occupiers as the city offers requisite talent pool, infrastructure and facilities,” it said.

