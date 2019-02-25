Prakash Purab celebrated at Keyes High School

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Recitations of Gurbani keertans, Gurbani Vichar (sermons) and Guru ka Langar marked the Atamras Keertan Darbar at Keyes High School, dedicated to the 550th Prakash Purab (birth anniversary) of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak.

The two-day long celebration concluded on Sunday with a large number of Sikh devotees offering prayers to Guru Granth Sahibji. The event was organised at Keyes High School by Khalsa Seva Dal in coordination with Prabhandak Committees of Gurudwara Saheb Secunderbad and Gurudwara Guru Singh Sabha, Afzalgunj.

Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad President S Baldev Singh Bagga said the congregation which began on Sunday morning continued up to 4.30 pm and was marked by the recitations of Gurubani Keertans and Kathas (Holy Hymns) by the renowned Ragi Jathas.