Residents stage protest to save Bison Polo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Residents of Secunderabad and Hyderabad from varying backgrounds gathered at the Gymkhana Ground on Sunday morning to protest against the State government’s decision to build a new Secretariat at the Bison Polo ground.

The protesters, who included schoolchildren who regularly come to the ground to play games and sportspersons who represented the country in various disciplines, natives of the area, and Telangana Joint Action Committee members, displayed placards reading ‘Save Bison Polo and Gymkhana Grounds’ and raised slogans demanding the grounds be left alone by the government for the sake of the people of the twin cities.

They also formed a human chain and collected signatures which will be submitted to the government.

Shankar Narayanan, an architect by profession and a member of the Save Bison Polo Forum, said: “We will continue to hold the protests until our demand is met and the government scraps its idea of constructing a Secretariat a the Bison Polo ground.”

Vijay Mohan of TJAC, who was also present at the protest, said: “There is still a severe lack of awareness regarding the government’s plan to construct Secretariat at the grounds and people have to made aware of the issue and how it would affect the city’s ecology. Our protest aims to do that.”