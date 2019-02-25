Home Cities Hyderabad

Residents stage protest to save Bison Polo

They also formed a human chain and collected signatures which will be submitted to the government. 

Published: 25th February 2019 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Protestors hold posters at Gymkhana Ground on Sunday | Sathya Keerthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Residents of Secunderabad and Hyderabad from varying backgrounds gathered at the Gymkhana Ground on Sunday morning to protest against the State government’s decision to build a new Secretariat at the Bison Polo ground. 

The protesters, who included schoolchildren who regularly come to the ground to play games and sportspersons who represented the country in various disciplines, natives of the area, and Telangana Joint Action Committee members, displayed placards reading ‘Save Bison Polo and Gymkhana Grounds’ and raised slogans demanding the grounds be left alone by the government for the sake of the people of the twin cities. 

They also formed a human chain and collected signatures which will be submitted to the government. 
Shankar Narayanan, an architect by profession and a member of the Save Bison Polo Forum, said: “We will continue to hold the protests until our demand is met and the government scraps its idea of constructing a Secretariat a the Bison Polo ground.” 

Vijay Mohan of TJAC, who was also present at the protest, said: “There is still a severe lack of awareness regarding the government’s plan to construct Secretariat at the grounds and people have to made aware of the issue and how it would affect the city’s ecology. Our protest aims to do that.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bison Polo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp