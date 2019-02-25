Shoppers Stop forced to pay Rs 1.5L for missing gold

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three years ago, a Hyderabad resident had purchased a gold coin through Shoppers Stop’s website only to find that the coin was missing in the package that was delivered to him days later. What’s worse is that he had to wait for the refund of the 50 g coin worth Rs 1.5 lakh for three whole years after battling it out at a district consumer forum.

The forum directed Shoppers Stop to not only refund the amount that he spent on the coin but also pay a compensation of about Rs 1.5 lakh.

S Ravi Chandra, from Parkal, had placed the order for Malabar Rose gold of 999 purity weighing 50 g from the online portal of Shoppers Stop on December 17, 2016. He was assured that the product would be delivered to him within seven days.

Fiver days later, Chandra received a message from the courier service company stating that his product was out for delivery. The very same evening, he received the package.

While opening the package, he noticed that on one side of it the address of an unknown person was mentioned, and on the other, his own. Suspecting that something was off, he videotaped the unboxing of the package and found all documents regarding the purchase of the coin but no coin itself.

“The product was supposed to be delivered via Aramex courier service, but some other service had delivered it. I made the purchase as a long-term investment but I lost all hope when I received the empty package,” Chandra told Express.

Chandra later informed the customer service of the company. The executive asked for details of tampering and it was found that the inconspicuous opening was made in the packaging to fish out the coin.

Though the company acknowledged the mishap, it did not refund the money, alleged Chandra.

Shoppers Stop held that it was inquiring into the delivery of the package, but there was no sign of retrieving the coin. In fact, after it was served with a court notice, the company alleged that the customer himself had tampered with the packaging.

The consumer forum, meanwhile, taking into consideration the evidence presented, held that the company was at fault.

It was asked to refund Rs 1.53 lakh at 18 per cent interest per annum, Rs 50,000 as compensation and Rs 10,000 towards costs incurred.