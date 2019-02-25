Slums to be mapped to PHCs to fight anaemia

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (TMEPMA), a wing of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), has asked all urban local bodies (ULBs) including Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to map slum-level Federations (SLFs) to nearby Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) in National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM) towns and non NULM towns to step up the Anaemia Mukth Bharat programme (AMB) in all ULBs across the State.

The mapping will be done in coordination with District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) for diagnostic as well as treatment and mapping of mild, moderate and severe anaemia under each Self Help Group (SHGs), Slum-level Federation (SLFs) and Town-level Federation (TLFs).

Anaemia is a major public health problem in the country affecting over half the population in almost all age groups and having a devastating effect on human health, affecting socio-economic development. Iron deficiency anaemia accounts for about 50 per cent of anaemia in schoolchildren and women of child-bearing age. Anaemia is a major public health problem not only among pregnant women, but infants, young children and adolescents.

AMB aims at addressing anaemia and associated diseases in various age and socio-economic groups. The programme strategy comprises of six target beneficiaries, six interventions and six institutional mechanisms.