‘64% of kids in city have healthy BMI’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A survey by EduSports has shown that 64% of schoolchildren in the city have a healthy body-mass index (BMI), against a national average of 60%. Nationally, the survey found that only 47 government school children had a healthy BMI (as compared to 61 per cent for private school children).Despite this, government school children are healthier than the private school children in various fitness parameters, EduSports claims.