Home Cities Hyderabad

Affiliation: Is TSBIE too lenient with jr colleges?  

As on January 31, the board received application for provisional affiliations for 2019-20 academic year from only 1,032 junior colleges, of which nearly 1,000 are government colleges.

Published: 26th February 2019 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Has the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) given a free hand to junior colleges in the State, with respect to the mandatory affiliation granted by the board? What raises this doubt is the fact that, despite the time period to apply for provisional affiliation ending on January 31, just 32 private junior colleges have applied for the same.

As on January 31, the board received application for provisional affiliations for 2019-20 academic year from only 1,032 junior colleges, of which nearly 1,000 are government colleges.  Rather than enforcing rules and ensuring that the junior colleges apply for affiliation in time, the board leaves it for junior colleges to apply for affiliation as and when they want, by extending the deadlines. 

It has become a norm. Last year when a similar situation prevailed, TSBIE had extended the last date for for affiliations January 31 to February 12, then to February 25 and later to March 20.  Multiple extensions coupled with lack of a penalty on the errant colleges has emboldened colleges to apply for affiliation as per their whims. Most well-known corporate junior colleges are among the culprits. 

When contacted, TSBIE Secretary A Ashok said, the board is expecting applications for affiliations from at least 1,600 more junior colleges. “No college will be allowed to function without affiliation. Colleges have to apply for affiliation online along with all the relevant documents and NOCs -- fire NOC, registered lease deed of building and playground, structural soundness certificate, etc,” he said. 

Further requests for shifting of college premises, change of society, name change of the college and so on has to be made along with the affiliation proposals within the stipulated date, he added. 
He stressed that NOC from the fire department, “will be renewed periodically as per the norms of the fire department, otherwise the applications for affiliation will not be considered.”

Warns colleges against withholding hall tickets for students
The TSBIE has instructed principals of junior colleges not to withhold hall tickets of any student, for any reason. The board has also directed the chief superintendents to allow candidates for the examination, even with downloaded hall tickets without principals’ signature.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp