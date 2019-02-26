Affiliation: Is TSBIE too lenient with jr colleges?  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Has the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) given a free hand to junior colleges in the State, with respect to the mandatory affiliation granted by the board? What raises this doubt is the fact that, despite the time period to apply for provisional affiliation ending on January 31, just 32 private junior colleges have applied for the same.

As on January 31, the board received application for provisional affiliations for 2019-20 academic year from only 1,032 junior colleges, of which nearly 1,000 are government colleges. Rather than enforcing rules and ensuring that the junior colleges apply for affiliation in time, the board leaves it for junior colleges to apply for affiliation as and when they want, by extending the deadlines.

It has become a norm. Last year when a similar situation prevailed, TSBIE had extended the last date for for affiliations January 31 to February 12, then to February 25 and later to March 20. Multiple extensions coupled with lack of a penalty on the errant colleges has emboldened colleges to apply for affiliation as per their whims. Most well-known corporate junior colleges are among the culprits.

When contacted, TSBIE Secretary A Ashok said, the board is expecting applications for affiliations from at least 1,600 more junior colleges. “No college will be allowed to function without affiliation. Colleges have to apply for affiliation online along with all the relevant documents and NOCs -- fire NOC, registered lease deed of building and playground, structural soundness certificate, etc,” he said.

Further requests for shifting of college premises, change of society, name change of the college and so on has to be made along with the affiliation proposals within the stipulated date, he added.

He stressed that NOC from the fire department, “will be renewed periodically as per the norms of the fire department, otherwise the applications for affiliation will not be considered.”

Warns colleges against withholding hall tickets for students

The TSBIE has instructed principals of junior colleges not to withhold hall tickets of any student, for any reason. The board has also directed the chief superintendents to allow candidates for the examination, even with downloaded hall tickets without principals’ signature.