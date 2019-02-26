Brown bread you just had may not be made of whole wheat

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Consiederedmuch healthier and rich in fibre that the ‘ordinary’ white bread, brown bread is all the rage among health-conscious consumers these days.However, hold your horses before jumping on to the fashionable brown bread wagon. The ‘brown’ bread that you just bought from the supermarket nearby, rather than being made from whole wheat as it should be, might just be made out of refined wheat flour (maida) with an addition of brown colour.

The ‘Pink book - your guide for safe and nutritious food at home’ by the FSSAI points out that all brown bread in the market need not be wheat bread as marketed by manufacturers. By standard, a bread can be marketed as brown bread only if 50 per cent of the raw material used to make it is wheat.

The book busts several myths associated with food - from how to select a food product, be it raw or frozen, to buying packaged food products. The FSSAI also has developed another book ‘Detect Adulteration with Rapid Test (DART)’ which has a collection of quick tests one can conduct at home to test if a food product is adulterated. The book will prove useful for a consumer to test food products like milk and milk products, oils and fats, sugar and confectionary, food grains and its products, spices and condiments.